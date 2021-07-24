It's the photo that's outraged the nation.The moment a horse, named Tobruk, was photographed allegedly being punched by a man wearing yellow in the midst of chaotic anti-lockdown protest scenes in Sydney's CBD.The image went viral...Full Article
Sydney anti-lockdown protest: Police confirm punched horse uninjured
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Anti-lockdown protesters clash with police in Sydney
Protesters clashed with police in Sydney as thousands of people took to the streets to protest against lockdown restrictions amid..
PA - Press Association STUDIO