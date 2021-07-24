Conservative Tennessee Radio Host Hit With Covid Urges Vaccinations
Published
Phil Valentine is currently one of hundreds of Covid patients in Tennessee, which has seen a 77 percent increase in hospitalizations over the past two weeks.Full Article
Published
Phil Valentine is currently one of hundreds of Covid patients in Tennessee, which has seen a 77 percent increase in hospitalizations over the past two weeks.Full Article
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized..