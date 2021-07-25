El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption Raises Specter Of Totalitarianism – OpEd

El Salvador’s adoption of bitcoin as legal tender bears the hallmarks of totalitarianism rather than financial inclusion, says Steve H. Hanke, professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.
Legislation passed in June makes El Salvador the first country in the world to recognise a digital currency as...
