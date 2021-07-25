Japan's Yuto Horigome wins Olympics' first-ever skateboarding gold medal
Japan's Yuto Horigome won the first-ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games. Silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, while...Full Article
Yuto Horigome celebrates winning Japan's third gold medal as the Tokyo native claims victory in the inaugural men's street..
