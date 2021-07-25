Tokyo Olympics 2021: Japan’s Yuto Horigome captures first-ever skateboarding gold
Skateboarding was one of six Olympic sports to debut in Tokyo this year, and on Sunday the first medal was awarded in the competition.Full Article
Yuto Horigome won the first ever Olympic Gold medal in skateboarding. He dazzled as he soared, flipped and glided in the very..
The world's No. 1 skateboarder was seen on camera congratulating the eventual gold medal winner, Japan's Horigome Yuto.