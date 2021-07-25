Tokyo 2020: Team GB's Bradly Sinden takes silver after losing in the men's 68kg taekwondo final

Tokyo 2020: Team GB's Bradly Sinden takes silver after losing in the men's 68kg taekwondo final

Sky News

Published

Bradly Sinden has taken silver in Tokyo after losing to Uzebekistan's Ulugbek Rashitov in the men's 68kg taekwondo final.

Full Article