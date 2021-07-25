Tokyo 2020: Team GB's Bradly Sinden takes silver after losing in the men's 68kg taekwondo final
Bradly Sinden has taken silver in Tokyo after losing to Uzebekistan's Ulugbek Rashitov in the men's 68kg taekwondo final.Full Article
Bradly Sinden has taken silver in Tokyo after losing to Uzebekistan's Ulugbek Rashitov in the men's 68kg taekwondo final.
Britain's Bradly Sinden is guaranteed a medal after advancing to the final of the men's -68kg taekwondo tournament.