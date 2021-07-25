Former President Donald Trump attends rally in downtown Phoenix
Published
Thousands turned out Saturday for a chance to see and hear former President Donald Trump.Full Article
Published
Thousands turned out Saturday for a chance to see and hear former President Donald Trump.Full Article
The event started at 9 a.m. outside the Arizona Federal Theater, but many arrived hours beforehand.
Former President Trump is scheduled to attend a rally in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.The event, a "Rally to Save Our..