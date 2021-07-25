Fauci: 'We're going in the wrong direction' on Covid-19 cases
Published
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the US is "going in the wrong direction" as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise,...Full Article
Published
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the US is "going in the wrong direction" as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise,...Full Article
Medical adviser Fauci says country ‘going in wrong direction’ as cases rise again and rate of jabs stalls
As covid cases rise for the 12th straight day, health officials are renewing the push for vaccinations.