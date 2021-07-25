Fauci says US 'going in the wrong direction' with rising COVID-19 cases
Published
Anthony Fauci said the country has the “tools to blunt” the curve predicted in the model, particularly with vaccines, which have proven...Full Article
Published
Anthony Fauci said the country has the “tools to blunt” the curve predicted in the model, particularly with vaccines, which have proven...Full Article
President Joe Biden's top medical adviser says cases are rising in areas with low vaccination rates.
Possible COVID-19 Surges, Have Local US Officials on Edge.
Worries have arisen concerning the long weekend
in which..