Bangladesh: Child Labor Rampant In Leather Industry

Children as young as seven years are working with hazardous chemicals, heavy machinery or carrying heavy loads, endangering their health and lives in Bangladesh’s lucrative leather industry, according to a study.
Globally, about160 million children were subjected to child labour at the beginning of 2020,with nine...
