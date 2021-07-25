Tokyo Olympics: Japan's Yuto Horigome makes history with sport's first ever gold
Published
Yuto Horigome celebrates winning Japan's third gold medal as the Tokyo native claims victory in the inaugural men's street skateboarding final.Full Article
Thirteen-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Japan won the first Olympic skateboard competition for women on Monday, giving the host nation..