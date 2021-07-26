GOP Rep. Clay Higgins says he has Covid
GOP Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana posted on Facebook Sunday evening that he, his wife and his son all have Covid-19.Full Article
Higgins, of Louisiana, said he first contracted COVID-19 in January 2020 but that this second bout was "far more challenging."
He described COVID in a post as a "biological attack weaponized virus."