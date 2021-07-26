Katie Ledecky Begins Her Olympics in an Unexpected Color: Silver
Katie Ledecky took second in the finals of the women’s 400-meter freestyle in 3:57.36, just 0.67 seconds behind Australian phenom Ariarne Titmus.Full Article
Katie Ledecky's loss in the 400 free at the Tokyo Olympics was not entirely unexpected as Ariarne Titmus has been gaining on the..