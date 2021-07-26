Insurance brokers Aon, Willis Towers Watson scrap $30 bln merger
Published
Insurance brokers Aon Plc (AON.N) and Willis Towers Watson Plc said on Monday they had agreed to terminate their $30 billion merger...Full Article
Published
Insurance brokers Aon Plc (AON.N) and Willis Towers Watson Plc said on Monday they had agreed to terminate their $30 billion merger...Full Article
Insurance brokers call off deal after US government sues to block it
The Department of Justice’s case against the proposed merger of Aon and Willis Towers Watson was the first big trustbusting move..