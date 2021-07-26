Jackie Mason, R.I.P. – OpEd

We lost a true American icon on July 24 when Jackie Mason passed away at the age of 93. He was more than a remarkable comedian, he was a strong foe of anti-Catholicism. I worked with him for many years fighting this plague.
On April 20, 2005, journalist Don Feder launched a new organization, Jews Against Anti-Christian...
