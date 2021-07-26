US to keep existing Covid-related travel restrictions
Published
The White House has decided to maintain existing coronavirus travel restrictions amid surging cases triggered by the Delta variant, a...Full Article
Published
The White House has decided to maintain existing coronavirus travel restrictions amid surging cases triggered by the Delta variant, a...Full Article
US COVID-Related Travel Restrictions , Will Remain in Place.
A White House official confirmed that U.S. travel restrictions..
The White House says current rules will remain due to rising cases and variant transmission.