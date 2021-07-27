AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
According to a study in the journal, the total antibody levels start to wane six weeks after complete immunisation with Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, and can reduce by more than 50% over 10 weeks. The findings support recommendations that adults who are clinically vulnerable, those aged 70 years or over, and all residents of care homes for older adults should be prioritised for booster doseFull Article