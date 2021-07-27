Five people missing and 'extreme threat' declared after explosion at German industrial park
Published
Five people are missing following an explosion at a German industrial park for chemical companies.Full Article
Published
Five people are missing following an explosion at a German industrial park for chemical companies.Full Article
By Ajit Kumar Singh*
In the second ever worst ever attack, in terms of fatalities, targeting Chinese nationals and..
Five people were missing and several injured after an explosion rocked an industrial park in the western German city of Leverkusen..