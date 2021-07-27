US urges democracy maintained in Tunisia, as birthplace of Arab Spring in crisis
Blinken phones president after he dismisses government, calls on him to keep 'open dialogue with all political actors and the Tunisian people'Full Article
Watch VideoTroops surrounded Tunisia's parliament and blocked its speaker from entering Monday after the president suspended the..
The move poses the greatest challenge yet to Tunisia after its 2011 revolution that triggered the "Arab spring" and ousted an..