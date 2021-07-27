U.S. women draw Australia to reach Olympic soccer knockout rounds
Published
The United States women's soccer team officially overcame its tournament-opening stumble to clinch a spot in the knockout rounds with a...Full Article
Published
The United States women's soccer team officially overcame its tournament-opening stumble to clinch a spot in the knockout rounds with a...Full Article
The United States has had a big loss and a big win so far. Now a win or tie will guarantee the team a spot in the knockout round.