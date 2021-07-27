An explosion at an industrial park for chemical companies shook the German city of Leverkusen today, sending a large black cloud rising into the air. At least 16 people were injured and five remain missing.Germany's Federal Office...Full Article
16 injured, 5 missing in explosion at German chemical hub
Blast at Chemical Site Paints Sky Black, Leaves 5 Missing
One has died and twelve more are injured, after an explosion rocks a German chemical site. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
One dead and four missing after explosion at German industrial park
Five people missing and 'extreme threat' declared after explosion at German industrial park
Five people are missing following an explosion at a German industrial park for chemical companies.
