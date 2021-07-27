1 Dead, 16 Injured In Germany Chemical Complex Explosion

Watch VideoAn explosion at an industrial park for chemical companies in Germany killed at least one person Tuesday, with 16 injured and four still missing. Fire officials who tested the air said there did not appear to be a danger to nearby residents after authorities initially urged people to shelter inside.
