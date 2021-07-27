LeVar Burton makes his "Jeopardy!" debut
Published
Burton has been a longtime fan of the game show and his fans petitioned for him to become Alex Trebek's replacement.Full Article
Published
Burton has been a longtime fan of the game show and his fans petitioned for him to become Alex Trebek's replacement.Full Article
The record for lowest score on Jeopardy! was $-6,800 and stood for over six years before being overtaken by $600 on Monday.
LeVar Burton has made his hosting debut on Jeopardy! After thousands of fans lobbied online for the former Reading Rainbow host..