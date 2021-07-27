Olympic host Tokyo hits record 2848 COVID-19 cases, seeks more hospital beds
Published
Tokyo's 2,848 COVID-19 infections on Tuesday were the Olympic host city's highest since the pandemic began, officials said, as media...Full Article
Published
Tokyo's 2,848 COVID-19 infections on Tuesday were the Olympic host city's highest since the pandemic began, officials said, as media...Full Article
Indonesia Becomes, COVID-19 Epicenter, After Reporting Record Number of New Cases.
On July 14, Indonesia reported 54,000 new..