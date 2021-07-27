Kazakhstan wants to get lost in the dead of Eastern Europe, Ukraine

Kazakhstan is stepping up cooperation with Ukraine to counter Russia's influence. Kazakhstan sees such cooperation a normal multi-vector policy. Is this OK for Russia? Kazakhstan and Ukraine agree on joint anti-Russian projects In an interview with Ukrainian publication LegalHub, Darkhan Kaletaev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kiev, Doctor of Political Science, called on Ukraine to jointly build the Chinese Silk Road to Europe bypassing Russia. "Ukraine's interest in Kazakhstan has increased, the Trans-Caspian trade route has been actively developing," the official noted.