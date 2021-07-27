Georgia Man Pleading Guilty To 4 Of 8 Asian Spa Killings

Watch VideoA Georgia man accused of killing eight people at three Asian massage businesses entered a guilty plea to all charges on Tuesday to the first four of the shooting deaths, hoping for a sentence of life without parole.
A prosecutor said Cherokee County investigators saw no evidence of racial bias, which is at odds...
Watch VideoA Georgia man accused of killing eight people at three Asian massage businesses entered a guilty plea to all charges on Tuesday to the first four of the shooting deaths, hoping for a sentence of life without parole.