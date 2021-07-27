Hobby Lobby's $1.6 million Gilgamesh tablet has been forfeited to the U.S
A 3,500-year-old clay tablet purchased by the Hobby Lobby arts and crafts chain for $1.6 million has been forfeited to the United States.Full Article
The Gilgamesh Dream Tablet was imported illegally into the US before being bought by Hobby Lobby.
The epic of Gilgamesh is considered one of the most ancient works of literature and originally comes from Iraq.