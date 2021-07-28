Jake Ellzey wins Texas special election runoff, CNN projects
Texas state Rep. Jake Ellzey will win the special election runoff in Texas' 6th Congressional District, CNN projects -- without the...Full Article
Republican state lawmaker Jake Ellzey has upset Susan Wright, GOP party activist and widow late Congressman Ron Wright, to win the..
Republican candidate Jake Ellzey won a hotly contested special election runoff in Texas's sixth congressional district, defeating..