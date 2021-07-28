Adam Kinzinger says GOP calls for him to be punished are 'petty'
Published
Republican Reps. Kinzinger and Liz Cheney joined seven Democrats on the House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.Full Article
Published
Republican Reps. Kinzinger and Liz Cheney joined seven Democrats on the House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.Full Article
Republican Reps. Kinzinger and Liz Cheney joined seven Democrats on the House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol..