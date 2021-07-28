Joey Jordison, Slipknot’s founding drummer, dies at age 46
Family announce that metal musician, who had transverse myelitis, a nerve disease, died ‘peacefully in his sleep’Full Article
He was a founding member of the influential metal band in its most popular period and helped write many of its best-known songs.
Slipknot founder member Joey Jordison has died at the age of 46.