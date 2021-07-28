Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health
Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday.Full Article
American gymnast Simone Biles has withdrawn from Thursday’s individual all-around final in Tokyo in order to prioritise her..
