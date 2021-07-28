Man gets life for killing University of SC student who mistook his car for Uber
Published
The sentencing of Nathaniel Rowland, 27, came the same day jurors found him guilty of the March 2019 murder of Samantha Josephson, a...Full Article
Published
The sentencing of Nathaniel Rowland, 27, came the same day jurors found him guilty of the March 2019 murder of Samantha Josephson, a...Full Article
A South Carolina man has been convicted in the murder of a New Jersey college student who mistook his car for her Uber ride in..
A South Carolina university student was stabbed more than 100 times by a man who attacked her after she mistakenly thought his car..