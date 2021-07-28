Pfizer raises 2021 Covid-19 vaccine sales forecast to $33.5 billion

Pfizer Inc on Wednesday raised its forecast for sales of the Covid-19 vaccine that it developed with Germany's BioNTech by 28.8% to $33.5 billion, as countries scramble to secure supply of the shots. The company said the raised sales forecast of the vaccine is based on signed deals for 2.1 billion doses this year, and that it could increase if it signs additional contracts. Pfizer and BioNTech expect to produce 3 billion doses of the vaccine this year.