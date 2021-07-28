Watch VideoA Colorado police officer has been arrested after video showed him using his pistol to beat a man he was trying to take into custody, choking him and threatening to kill him, while another officer was accused of failing to stop her colleague as required by a new police accountability law passed during racial injustice...Full Article
Colorado Officers Arrested After Hitting Suspect With Gun
