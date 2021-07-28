A woman who secretly swapped seven pebbles for £4.2 million ($8.4 million) worth of diamonds has been sent to prison for her role in the audacious heist at a luxury jewellery store in London's posh Mayfair district.Lulu Lakatos,...Full Article
Diamond heist: Woman jailed for swapping pebbles for $8m of gems
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
60-Year-Old Female Gangster Convicted Of Swapping Almost $6 Million Worth Of Gems For Pebbles In Wild Heist
Daily Caller
The woman was able to switch out a bag of diamonds for a bag of pebbles
-
Woman convicted of swapping pebbles for gems in audacious London heist
Brisbane Times
-
Woman convicted of swapping gems for pebbles in London heist
Newsday
-
Woman found guilty of Boodles £4.2m diamond heist after 'switching them for pebbles'
Telegraph.co.uk
-
Jewel heist woman jailed after stealing gems worth £4.2m with sleight of hand
Belfast Telegraph
More coverage
£4.2m diamond swap accused blames dead sister for theft
A woman accused of swapping diamonds for pebbles in a £4.2 million heist has blamed the theft on her late sister, a court has..
Belfast Telegraph