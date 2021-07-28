The couple admitted that neither they, nor their children bathe every single day. Kutcher added that he uses a bar of Lever 2000 for his crotch and pits, and that's pretty much it. The internet then had some feelings.Full Article
Nobody Asked, but Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Don’t Really Bathe
eBaums World0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Do Not Believe in Bathing Kids Every Day
HNGN
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis only wash vitals daily. This applies to their children in reinforcement of the idea that people must..
-
Mila Kunis regrets not letting Ashton Kutcher travel to space: 'Selfish of me'
FOXNews.com
-
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Get Candid About Their Family’s Bathing Habits
Extra
-
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis say they only bathe their kids if they see dirt on them
PIX 11
-
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Say They Don't Bathe Their Kids Everyday
Newsmax
More coverage
Mila Kunis Expresses Regret Over What She Once Asked Ashton Kutcher To Do
Just Jared
Ashton Kutcher revealed last week that he had a ticket to go to space on an upcoming flight, but his wife Mila Kunis, asked him to..
-
Mila Kunis Admits It Was 'Selfish' to Deny Ashton Kutcher His Space Trip: 'Now It's Too Late'
Upworthy
-
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Bizarre Bathing Admission Prompts Tidal Wave of Memes
Upworthy
-
Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Reveal They Don’t Wash Their Kids On A Regular Basis
Daily Caller
-
Twitter is Questioning Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Family Bathing Regimen
Upworthy