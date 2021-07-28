Less Than 1% Probability That Earth’s Energy Imbalance Increase Occurred Naturally

Sunlight in, reflected and emitted energy out. That’s the fundamental energy balance sheet for our planet. If Earth’s clouds, oceans, ice caps and land surfaces send as much energy back up to space as the sun shines down on us, then our planet maintains equilibrium.
But for decades, that system has been out of balance....
