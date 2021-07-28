Boris Johnson is urging world leaders to dip into their pockets to boost children's education across the globe and help avoid a "legacy of wasted talent" as a result of the coronavirus crisis.Full Article
PM urges world leaders to dig deep to boost children's education across globe
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
San Diego Comic-Con at Home 2021: Here Are All the Must-Stream TV Series and Movie Panels
San Diego Comic-Con 2021, the second Comic-Con@Home edition of the beloved pop culture event, kicks off its three-day run..
The Wrap
PM fears ‘legacy of wasted talent’ unless world leaders back education drive
Boris Johnson wants world leaders to dig deep to prevent Covid-19 scuppering the life chances of millions of children.
Belfast Telegraph