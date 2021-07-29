News24.com | Thousands of scientists warn climate tipping points 'imminent'
Published
Researchers say "overexploitation of the Earth" has seen many of its "vital signs" deteriorate to record levels.Full Article
Published
Researchers say "overexploitation of the Earth" has seen many of its "vital signs" deteriorate to record levels.Full Article
Scientists Urge Global Action, As Earth Faces, Climate Tipping Point.
On July 28, an influential group of scientists said that..
Around 13,000 researchers have called for urgent action to slow down the climate emergency as extreme weather patterns shock the..