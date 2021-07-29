President Biden To Allow Eviction Moratorium To Expire Saturday

Watch VideoThe Biden administration will allow a nationwide ban on evictions to expire Saturday, arguing that its hands are tied after the Supreme Court signaled it could only be extended until the end of the month.
In a statement Thursday, the White House said President Joe Biden would have liked to have extended the federal...
