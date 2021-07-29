Clay, not water, likely source of Mars 'lakes,' study suggests
A new study suggests that clay minerals are the cause of radar reflections below the South Pole on Mars after initially being attributed to liquid water.Full Article
A new study suggests those giant water deposits on Mars are something a little less useful to humanity.