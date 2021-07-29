Fed Leaves Interest Rates Near Zero, Downplays COVID Economic Impact

Watch VideoThe spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant is raising infections, leading some companies and governments to require vaccinations and raising concerns about the U.S. economic recovery.
But on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell injected a note of reassurance, suggesting that the delta variant poses little...
Watch VideoThe spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant is raising infections, leading some companies and governments to require vaccinations and raising concerns about the U.S. economic recovery.