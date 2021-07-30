Robert Reich: COVID Is Resurging, So Is Trumpian Politics – OpEd

Despair is worse after a brief period of hope. I don’t know about you, but I was elated earlier this spring when it seemed as if Trump and COVID were gone, and Biden seemed surprisingly able to get the nation rapidly back on track.
Now much is sliding backwards. It’s not Biden’s fault; it’s Trump’s ongoing...
