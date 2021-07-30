America in desperate need of moral and intellectual leadership

The Myriad Drama at the US Congressional Committee Hearings Nancy Pelosi, the US House Speaker wanted an independent and non-partisan congressional investigation into the January 6, 2021 Trump planned mobbed invasion of the US Congressional complex in Washington, D. C. Its aim was to undo the peaceful transfer of power to Joe Biden- the President Elect according to the US Constitution. But Republicans subservient to Trump dictum refused this democratic process to allow the truth digging of the catastrophic events in modern American history. Was there a connection to America's global warmongering and the domestic "terrorism” advanced by the Trump claimed presidency on January 6 insurrections at the Capitol complex? In every political culture there is peculiar psychology to see its own pros and nothing else. Should America and its turbulent democracy ignore the imperatives of living time, its articulation of futuristic time will be totally unlike its own — a contradiction covered by adroit instinct. Could America and its political leadership see the mirror and do some soul-searching? "There are the times that try men's soul”, noted Thomas Paine in his famous "Common Sense”, the lifeline to American independence. Yesterday, the committee heard DC Metropolitan Police Officers Daniel Hodges, Michael Fanone, Harry Dunn and Sgt. Aquilino Gonell. All four police officers had first-hand witnessed the January 6, insurrection to explain the psychological trauma and emotional and physical injuries of the insurrection had long-lasting critical consequences that they continued to endure and trying to grapple with. They spoke of pains, anguish and heartbreaking experiences when trying to protect the congressional complex and members of the Congress in attendance at the time. Michael Fanone, one of the officers stated emotionally: "I felt like they were trying to kill me.” Fanone lost consciousness, suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized after the clashes, according to the media reports. Harry Dunn pointed out — how the mob attacked him with racist slurs and abused him because of his color of the skin as a black man: Dunn has repeatedly spoken out how he and other fellow Black officers are still grappling with their harrowing experience on January 6, when they endured racist attacks from insurrectionists: