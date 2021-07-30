Russia responds to attacks against ROC athletes at Tokyo Games

Maria Zakharova, an official representative of the Russian Ministry for Foreign Affairs, commented on the conflicts that recently sparked at the Olympic Games in Tokyo with the participation of Russian athletes. The diplomat believes that the recent scandals at Tokyo Games came as attempts to provoke the Russians. “What incredible dignity our athletes carry themselves with while going through all the trials in Tokyo. I'm not talking about just sports here - I'm talking about endless provocations, including media ones. That's true benevolence,” she said.