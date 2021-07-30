Amanda Knox says Matt Damon film Stillwater ‘rips off’ and distorts her story
Published
Writer-director Tom McCarthy’s movie ‘inspired’ by 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher reinforces conspiracy theories about...Full Article
Published
Writer-director Tom McCarthy’s movie ‘inspired’ by 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher reinforces conspiracy theories about...Full Article
Amanda Knox has claimed new film Stillwater sensationalises her life and rips off her story "without her consent" and "at the..
Amanda Knox has slammed the 'Stillwater' film starring Matt Damon for profiting off of her 'name, face, & story without my consent'..