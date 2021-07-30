U.S. Beats Netherlands In Penalty Shootout

Watch VideoMegan Rapinoe converted the deciding penalty in a shootout and the United States advanced to the semifinals of the women's Olympic soccer tournament 4-2 following a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands on Friday.
United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher stopped Vivianne Miedema's opening attempt in the shootout and then...
