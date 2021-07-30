Colts evaluating “next move” with Carson Wentz’s foot
Published
Quarterback Carson Wentz didn’t practice for the Colts on Friday because of a foot injury and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady offered...Full Article
Published
Quarterback Carson Wentz didn’t practice for the Colts on Friday because of a foot injury and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady offered...Full Article
Carson Wentz will undergo an evaluation on his foot injury to determine next steps, Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady..