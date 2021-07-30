Bob Odenkirk: Better Call Saul actor thanks supporters after heart attack
The Better Call Saul star says he had a "small heart attack" on Tuesday and is going to be okay.Full Article
The 58-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance after falling ill earlier this week on the New Mexico set of the Breaking Bad..
Bob Odenkirk , Is in Stable Condition, After Collapsing on ‘Better Call Saul’ Set.
On July 27, Odenkirk was rushed to a..