"I should have gotten the damn vaccine."That is one of the last things 39-year-old Michael Freedy told his fiancee, Jessica DuPreez, before he died from Covid-19 in an American hospital on Thursday.The couple had five children,...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Anti-vaxxer dad-of-five dies after refusing vaccine
